Sorenson And Globalvrs Unite To Expand Communication Accessibility

The continuation of GlobalVRS services with Sorenson is a significant milestone that will broaden the reach of accessible technology to the Deaf and DeafBlind communities. It is a testament to the commitment of both companies to providing innovative and inclusive language services to connect people around the world.

"We are excited to welcome GlobalVRS customers to the Sorenson family and offer even more comprehensive and innovative accessibility services,” said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson.“GlobalVRS and Sorenson are aligned in our commitment to serving the Deaf, DeafBlind, hard-of-hearing, and diverse communities to connect people beyond words. Together, we will continue to break down communication barriers."

Under Sorenson, GlobalVRS services will continue to be available 24/7, with access to American Sign Language interpreters who relay domestic and international calls between Deaf and hearing people in Spanish and English, as well as dedicated service for DeafBlind individuals who use ASL and Braille.

For customers who transitioned from GlobalVRS, any questions or concerns can be raised to Sorenson at or via videophone at 801-386-8500. Any concerns pre-dating October 1, 2023 should still be submitted to GlobalVRS at or via videophone at 877-326-5457.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world's leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all: call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson's Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we're reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a minority-owned company committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities and championing a culture of belonging. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit sorenson or sorenson .

