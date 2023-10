JELD-WEN To Release Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD ), a leading global manufacturer of building products, announced today that it will release third quarter 2023 results after the market close on Monday, November 6, 2023. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties can access the call either via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at , or by dialing 888-330-2446 from the United States or +1-240-789-2732 internationally and using the conference ID 1285715.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours following completion of the call.

To learn more about JELD-WEN, please visit the company's website at .

About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

JELD-WEN is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates facilities in 16 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 people. Since 1960, the JELD-WEN team has been committed to making quality products that create safe and sustainable environments for customers, associates and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantinaTM and VPITM in North America; and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit .

