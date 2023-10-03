SPEY RESOURCES CORP. APPOINTS NADER VATANCHI AS CEO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey ” or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nader Vatanchi as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



Mr. Vatanchi has served on the Company's Board of Directors since May 2021 and was formerly Chief Executive Officer of the Company from March 2021 to October 2022.

The Company wishes to thank Philip Thomas for his tenure as Chief Executive Officer during the past year and wishes him all the best in future endeavours.

Approved for release by the Board of Directors,

“Nader Vatanchi”

Nader Vatanchi

Chief Executive Officer

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian lithium focused mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi,

CEO, Director



+1778-881-4631

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, ‎‎‎‎including with respect to Kaslo claims. The Company ‎‎provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying ‎‎information about current ‎‎expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that ‎‎such statements may not be ‎‎appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to ‎‎inherent risks and ‎‎uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that ‎‎expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that ‎‎assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. ‎‎These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's ‎‎public filings ‎‎under the Company's SEDAR profile at Although the Company has ‎‎attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ ‎‎materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause ‎‎actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that ‎‎such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from ‎‎those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or ‎‎revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or ‎‎otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎ We seek safe harbour.