Clearside Biomedical To Participate In A Panel Discussion At The Jonestrading 2023 Healthcare Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today that Charles A. Deignan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the JonesTrading 2023 Healthcare Summit. The panel, entitled, All About Eyes: Paradigm Shifting Therapeutic Innovations in Ophthalmology will take place on October 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
About Clearside Biomedical, Inc.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®). Clearside's SCS injection platform, utilizing the Company's patented SCS Microinjector®, enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina, or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector. The Company's lead program, CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension), for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), is in Phase 2b clinical testing. Clearside developed and gained approval for its first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, which is available in the U.S. through a commercial partner. Clearside also strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. For more information, please visit clearsidebio .
Investor and Media Contacts:
Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
(678) 430-8206
Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.
Tags Clearside Biomedical Retina Ophthalmology JonesTrading
MENAFN03102023004107003653ID1107182930
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.