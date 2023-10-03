New Research Reveals Impact Of Planet's Unprecedented Heat

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Pieter Noomen wrote that The Real Reality confirmed to him that there actually is an eternity for human souls.

Minister and Psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen Shares an Eternity's Worth of Hope

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A recent study by the University of Bristol projected that in 250 million years, most of the earth will be uninhabitable. The revelation made global headlines, and if the late Dr. Pieter Noomen were still here, it's likely he would weigh in with predictions of his own.

Dr. Noomen, a psychotherapist who also completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology, wrote about eternity on his website ( ) and said that his source was“The Real Reality ,” which others might refer to as God, Allah, Deity, the Supreme Being, etc.

“Just having life makes us all a part of the universe and of eternity,” Dr. Noomen wrote.“Within each person's spirit is the connection with eternity ... being eternal defuses illusions of finality or meaninglessness.”

Those statements might bring comfort to many, and there are plenty more messages of hope on his website ( ), which remains free for any and everyone who wishes to access it.

If he could address the issue of human existence and the threat of extinction, Dr. Noomen might have used these words, which also come from his writings on the website:

“The answer here refers to the dynamics that keep all that exists going and that brought life into being in the first place. They determine in a most personal way what the person who reads this is all about, not just for his or her time on earth but for all eternity. Simply said: all life, all that exists, consists of energy. And that energy, power or, if one prefers, those pulsations and vibrations, are of only one quality. They make love happen. This sounds ridiculous to people on earth, of course. Earth is not a showcase of happy embracing. On the contrary. But the true world of all other dimensions, universes and densities portrays it. These lessons offer the keys for accessing them.”

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Noomen became a senior minister at Protestant churches and later helped as a staff member of a Los Angeles metropolitan church, where he was involved in helping with mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice.

“Strip away all the differences between humans and what we'll find they have in common is that they all are in life, that they exist. Just having life makes us all a part of the universe and of eternity. It's pure idiocy to not treat the life in us and of others around us as sacred; both in our mind and in how we behave.”



