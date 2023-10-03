Money20/20 2023 Chess Tournament And Networking Hosted By Mbanq In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Chess and networking at Money20/20, Las Vegas 2023
The Royal Rumble is open to all M20/20 and Mbanq conference event participants. Seasoned chess players and novices looking to learn will find the Mbanq M20/20 Chess Tournament the ideal event to unite a passion for chess with the dynamic world of financial technology.”
- Alex Player, Head of Communications, MbanqLAS VEGAS, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Money20/20 will see an epic clash of wits and strategy at the Mbanq M20/20 Chess Tournament. Places are open and it is possible to sign up via an Eventbrite link .
The Royal Rumble will descend upon Las Vegas on Sunday, October 22nd, 2023. Hosted by Mbanq, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, this event is set to captivate chess enthusiasts and FinTech professionals.
Event Highlights:
Format: Friendly, timed, rapid chess gameplay with spectators welcome
Competition: A chess prowess challenge against fellow enthusiasts, from beginners to masters
Prizes: Including for most courageous game, awaiting the champions of the Chess Royal Rumble!
Networking: Connect with FinTech professionals and chess aficionados in a relaxed setting
The event will showcase chess skills while building valuable connections within the FinTech community.
Date and Time:
Sunday, October 22nd
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location:
The Palazzo Tower, Mbanq Parlor, Las Vegas
3325 South Las Vegas Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89109
Alex Player, Head of Communications at Mbanq, says, "Seasoned chess players and novices looking to learn will find the Mbanq M20/20 Chess Tournament as the ideal event to unite a passion for chess with the dynamic world of financial technology. Join us for an afternoon filled with exhilarating strategy, fierce competition, and camaraderie."
Registration:
Secure your spot today:
