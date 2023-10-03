Cascade Pacific Council Appoints Matt Joyner For Dual Roles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Matt Joyner added as Chair of Endowment Committee and Trust Committee Member

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cascade Pacific Council of the Boy Scouts of America, in collaboration with

Fortis Capital Advisors, has appointed Matt Joyner as Chair of the Endowment Committee and Member of the Trust Committee. With a notable finance background and commitment to the community, Joyner is primed to enhance the council's financial objectives and mission.

With a distinguished career in finance and a strong commitment to community service, Matt Joyner brings a wealth of experience to both roles. As Chair of the Endowment Committee, he will emphasize the growth of the Cascade Pacific Council's endowment and ensure prudent trust asset management, resonating with the Boy Scouts' core principles. Gary Carroll, CEO of the Cascade Pacific Council, remarked, "We enthusiastically welcome Joyner. His financial expertise and alignment with our mission makes him a perfect fit for these vital roles. His leadership and financial expertise will drive the council's mission and financial goals forward."

him a

perfect fit

for these vital roles. His leadership and financial expertise will drive the council's mission and financial goals forward."

Fortis Capital Advisors is equally enthusiastic. "Matt Joyner's appointment reflects our commitment to supporting the communities we serve," stated Rob Hagg, CEO of Fortis Capital Advisors. "We believe his leadership will enhance the stewardship of the Cascade Pacific Council, ultimately benefiting individuals across the council."

Matt Joyner expressed his excitement for this new chapter: "It's an honor to be part of an organization like the Boy Scouts. As an Eagle Scout, I am eager to contribute to the organization's growth and help ensure its legacy for the next generation."

Fortis Capital Advisors and the Cascade Pacific Council of the Boy Scouts of America look forward to working closely with Matt Joyner to advance their shared mission of character development and community engagement.

About the Cascade Pacific Council, Boy Scouts of America

Cascade Pacific Council, BSA (CPC) serves around 8,000 youths across 19 counties in NW Oregon and SW Washington. We provide unique programs fostering leadership and citizenship, welcoming all backgrounds and perspectives. Join our inclusive, safe environment. Learn more at .

About Fortis Capital Advisors

Fortis Capital Advisors offers advanced tech, compliance, back-office support, and wealth management tools, enabling advisors to prioritize client acquisition and relations, visit fortiscapitaladvisors for more.

Investment Advice is offered through Fortis Capital Advisors, LLC, 500 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Building 700, Unit 700, Reno, NV 89521. (913) 222-8862.

