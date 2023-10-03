(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GOSPEL MUSIC EXPLOSION 2023

Experience the Joy of Gospel Music! Join us for a soul-stirring evening of powerful performances and uplifting melodies at GOSPEL MUSIC EXPLOSION 2023.

- Troy RichardsonLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Troy Richardson Ministries presents Gospel Music Explosion 2023. This is a premier gospel music event that welcomes ALL ages and is FREE to the public. With a passion for uplifting souls through the power of music, Troy Richardson Ministries is dedicated to organizing unforgettable experiences for gospel music fans. "We bring together talented artists who love the Lord, with inspiring performances and a vibrant community of believers to create an atmosphere of joy, faith, and celebration."-states Troy. "Whether you are a performer or a spectator, Gospel Music Explosion promises an immersive and spiritually uplifting event that will leave you inspired and refreshed." The concert will feature 4 award-winning and talented national touring artists from multiple genres such as Southern Gospel, Bluegrass Gospel, Christian Country, and Country Gospel all in one place on the same night.The 1st annual concert was held at The Old Barn at Renfro Valley, KY and now Gospel Music Explosion 2023 will be held at its new location of the historic LYRIC THEATER , 300 East Third Street, Lexington, KY on Friday, October 13th, 2023. The Lyric Theater is the home of the weekly TV show the Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour, hosted by Michael Johnathon, aired on RFD-TV.The GOSPEL MUSIC EXPLOSION 2023 has a great line-up of artists this year. Scheduled to perform are...The Legendary Singing Cookes is a country and southern gospel family group from Kingsport, TN. With over 65 years of full-time ministry the Singing Cookes have traveled all over the nation and as well as Canada & the British Virgin Islands. The group has been awarded numerous prestigious awards and recognitions, including the most recent J.D. Sumner Living Legend Diamond Award given to Jeanette (Momma) Cooke. They have seen thousands of souls come to Christ through their ministry. Their music has touched the lives of millions around the world. The Singing Cookes are truly a legendary family group dedicated to their purpose of spreading the gospel.Roger Barkley Jr. and the Redemption Band is a 2nd generation multi-award winning group from Frankfort, KY. With numerous charting songs, and two reaching number one their goal remains the same: to win souls for Christ. The Redemption Band is an evangelistic team made up of family and friends. They have joined together to reach people in a lost and dying world. No matter if it's Roger, his family, or just a few the message will always remain the same, that Jesus is the only way to heaven. If you are looking for a group that is passionate about winning souls for Christ, then look no further than the Redemption Band.Candy & Jeremy are a husband and wife acoustic duo based out of Nashville, TN, whose roots run deep in gospel music. They traveled the nation for over 25 years as part of Candy's father's group, the Coleman Looper Family. Now embarking on a new journey, Candy & Jeremy, their sons, Colter & Kayden, and their band have been called to spread the message of Jesus Christ around the world to the hopeless and broken. Produced by the award-winning Ben Isaacs, their debut album WORTH THE JOURNEY has generated multiple charting songs, with two receiving Dove award nominations for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year. Candy & Jeremy are a must-see group, not just for their incredible musical talent but also for their love and joy they have for the Lord.Troy Richardson is an award-winning singer/songwriter, Evangelist and founder of Gospel Music Explosion. Troy has been singing gospel music for more than a decade and has had the opportunity to share the stage with some of the biggest names in gospel music. Known in gospel music as "Mr. Excitement," you are never bored at a Troy Richardson concert or event. His passion and love for the Lord and people are felt in each note of every song. Troy has had multiple number-one singles on charts and has been featured on numerous radio and TV networks such as Don Frost & Friends on the TCT Network. His music is uplifting, and inspiring, with a unique style and sound all his own that is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who hear it.The concerts and events are FREE to the public with love offerings received. Doors WILL BE opened at 5:30 PM EST and the concert will start at 6:30 PM EST. This is one event you don't want to miss! So make plans now to attend the GOSPEL MUSIC EXPLOSION 2023 on Friday, October 13th. It's gonna be a blast!For more details, please contact us at 859-433-5104Website:Email: .

