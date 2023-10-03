Atlanta Women Gather For Becoming Truly You Conference This October

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gloria Ward, Founder of The I'm Loving Me Project

Gloria Ward anticipates bringing Becoming Truly You for the second year to Atlanta, Georgia hosted from October 26th-October 29th at the fabulous Hotel Indigo.

- Gloria WardATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TO: ATLANTA PRESS AND MEDIAWHERE: HOTEL INDIGO, ATLANTAFROM: CHARISSA LAUREN, PUBLICISTDATE: OCTOBER 26-29, 2023LOCATION: HOTEL INDIGO, ATLANTAFor over 5 years, Atlanta's National Speaker and Author Gloria Ward has brought women together in the name of self-mastery. Whether it's an all-pink event for breast cancer awareness or a healing workshop with one of the best therapists in the Untied States, Ms. Ward's mission for her events has always been to guide women in growth.Continuing the assignment, Gloria Ward anticipates bringing Becoming Truly You for the second year. The event is made to inspire you to your core. Gloria's down-to-earth personality attracts audiences of all walks of life. Whether you are a new empty-nester reclaiming new purpose, a new mother finding time for self-care, or the driven career- woman, the events offer a unique sisterhood and place for all.Accompanying Gloria in speaking are Altimese Nichole and Special Guest speaker Carolyn Warren. Becoming Truly You – The Ascension focusing on the important of growth, healing, and the self-love necessary for a woman of many hats to thrive.This year's theme 'Ascension' embodies the essence of rising above your limitations so you can soar to new heights and experience fulfillment. Every conference is a defying moment in a woman's life to truly harbor success and transformation.The mission of this conference is to help women flourish in every aspect of life – from finding true happiness to achieving resounding success. Women will receive the tools and techniques to build stronger relationships, overcome obstacles, embrace opportunities, thrive professionally, and live a passionate life:.Identify Personal Insights That Define You.Boost Your Confidence.Set Achievable Goals.Learn Techniques to Counteract Negative Thoughts.Overcome Self-Imposed Limitations.Connect with Like-Minded WomenTo purchase tickets, click here. For press and media coverage or attendance or to offer post-event coverage, please contact below:Charissa Lauren, Publicist of The I'm Loving Me ProjectE:

