Forging Opportunities For Refugees In America Named 2023 Impact Award Finalist

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, 60645, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Forging Opportunities for Refugees in America (FORA) – a West Ridge, Chicago, non-profit organization that ensures that newly-arrived refugee children are provided with a strong foundation in literacy and numeracy so that they can thrive in school and beyond – was just officially named a finalist for the 2023 .ORG Impact Awards in the category of Quality Education for All. The Public Interest Registry, the people behind the .ORG domain and conductors of the .ORG Impact Awards, named 35 finalists, 5 in each of 7 categories, out of over 1000 mission-driven organizations from 70 countries all across the world. Winners will be announced at an in-person ceremony held in Washington, D.C. on the evening of November 16th.FORA provides almost 50,000 hours of intensive individualized one-on-one tutoring to more than 100 refugee students from Myanmar, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Syria, Bhutan and Eritrea, focusing on building foundational reading and math skills for refugee students who have missed years of schooling or are first-generation readers, and has seen incredible success. In the past two years, FORA students have gone from the 15th to the 58th percentile in math and from the 5th to the 23rd percentile in reading on average on nationally normed standardized tests. Average grades have shown a massive increase across all four subjects – from a 2.3 to a 3.0 in reading, from a 2.25 to a 3.04 in writing, from a 2.47 to a 3.16 in math, and from a 3.46 to a 3.76 in P.E. Perhaps most meaningfully, when asked about their children's happiness in school, the percentage of parents reporting that their children are happy has shot up from 50% from to 96%.News of their recognition by the Public Interest Registry comes on the heels of FORA's success and a massive expansion announcement. FORA just recently closed on their purchase of the former Northtown library building, a building that quite literally abuts their current rental space and is over four times the size. FORA currently expects to move into the new space and open its doors as a refugee empowerment center in the coming months. Each .ORG Impact Awards finalist receives a donation of $2,500 and is eligible for additional donations of $10,000 to $50,000. FORA is so grateful for the Public Interest Registry for the support provided to each of the 35 finalists.FORA also wants to recognize the can-do spirit of the people of Chicago. Out of millions of nonprofits and thousands of cities in the world, two of the thirty five worldwide finalists this year are from Chicago. The other Chicago finalist is Children's Place International ( ), which provides healthcare and well-being for some of the world's most vulnerable populations. It takes all of us to tackle the world's biggest challenges, and together, we are up for the challenge.###About Forging Opportunities for Refugees in America (FORA): Forging Opportunities for Refugees in America (FORA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a foundational education to refugee students in the West Ridge neighborhood of Chicago. FORA offers individualized after-school High Impact Tutoring (HIT) to refugee children to build foundational reading and math skills, empowering refugee students to succeed academically, so that school becomes meaningful and that learning becomes a joy. By creating a supportive, inclusive and individualized learning environment, FORA equips refugee children with the tools they need to thrive. FORA exists because its volunteers, staff and supporters believe that literacy and numeracy are human rights and that our newest neighbors deserve meaningful access to such rights. For more information, please visit .

