THE AUTOIMMUNE ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES ITS ANNUAL COMMUNITY SUMMIT FOR PATIENTS AND CARE PROVIDERS

Free virtual event provides the latest information, tools, resources, and support for those affected by autoimmune disease

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Autoimmune Association , the world's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to autoimmune awareness, advocacy, education, and research, announces its third annual Autoimmune Community Summit

on Thursday, October 5 and Friday, October 6, 2023.

This annual free, virtual event is open to anyone affected by

autoimmune disease to share information, be inspired, create new connections and learn about the latest treatments.

An autoimmune disease is a condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks and damages healthy body tissue and cells, rather than protecting the body as it was designed to do. While the exact cause of autoimmune diseases is not fully understood, they are thought to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Autoimmune diseases affect approximately 50 million Americans, mainly women, and include a group of more than 100 chronic conditions, including multiple sclerosis, lupus, Crohn's and colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren's, celiac disease, Type 1 diabetes, and many rare diseases.

This two-day event, designed for patients and care partners, offers educational and empowering sessions led by autoimmune experts including scientists and researchers, physicians, mental health experts, policy leaders and patient advocates.

This year's sessions include managing pain and fatigue; exploring complementary medicine and diet; understanding clinical trials; supporting care partners; understanding the autoimmune disease journey through patient stories; exploring autoimmune treatments on the horizon; understanding public policy; communicating effectively with your healthcare team; navigating insurance and caring for your mental health.

Key speakers include Dr. Kara Wada from The Ohio State University, who will discuss communicating effectively with your health care team and Vanessa Zinke, a psychotherapist who will talk about caring for your mental health while dealing with an autoimmune disease.

The Autoimmune Community Summit will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, October 5 and Friday October 6. To register for this free event, visit autoimmune/Summit23.



About The Autoimmune Association

The Autoimmune Association, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, leads the fight against autoimmune disease by collaborating to improve healthcare, advance research, and support the community through every step of the journey. For more information about the Autoimmune Association, please visit autoimmune .

