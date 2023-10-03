Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on October 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on October 13, 2023 in the following amounts per share:
| Share Class
| Ticker
| Amount Per Share
| Class A Shares
| PIC.A
| $0.20319
| Preferred Shares
| PIC.A
| $0.215625
|
|
|
To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.
