Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Monthly Distribution

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CBNK) Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF has declared a monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.058333 per unit, payable on November 7, 2023 to unitholders of record on October 31, 2023.

