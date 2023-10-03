Larimar Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Jeffery W. Sherman To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey W. Sherman, M.D., F.A.C.P. to the Company's Board of Directors, effective today. Dr. Sherman, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, has over 20 years of executive experience in regulatory and clinical strategy.



“Dr. Sherman is a pharmaceutical industry veteran who brings decades of leadership experience in global regulatory and clinical strategy to our Board of Directors. Importantly, he has invaluable late-stage experience in the clinical development of treatments for rare diseases including Friedreich's ataxia (FA),” said Carole Ben-Maimon, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Larimar.“We are delighted to welcome Jeff to our Board at this critical juncture. We hope to leverage his unique insights and existing relationships as we advance the development of our lead program, CTI-1601, in the United States and globally.”

Dr. Sherman added,“Larimar has the potential to make a transformative difference in the treatment of FA which currently has no approved therapies that treat the root cause of the disease. I am excited to join Larimar's Board of Directors at this important stage and partner with the team to help shape CTI-1601's clinical development and regulatory approach.”

Dr. Sherman brings more than 25 years of pharmaceutical experience, specializing in regulatory and clinical strategy, and therapeutic development for rare diseases. He currently serves as Executive Vice President, CMO at Horizon Therapeutics, a global biotechnology company focused on medicines for rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Dr. Sherman joined Horizon Therapeutics in 2009 from IDM Pharma where he served as Senior Vice President of Research and Development and CMO. At IDM Pharma, he led the clinical, regulatory, and development teams that secured European Commission approval for MEPACT® (mifamurtide), a treatment for non-metastatic, resectable osteosarcoma. Prior to IDM Pharma, Dr. Sherman was Vice President of Clinical Science at Takeda Global Research & Development Center, Inc., a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Dr. Sherman was also CMO and Executive Vice President at NeoPharm, Inc., held numerous clinical research and development and medical affairs roles at Searle/Pharmacia, and clinical pharmacology and clinical research and development roles at Squibb/Bristol-Myers Squibb. He is a member of a number of professional societies, a board member of the Center for Healthcare Innovation (CHI), a member of the board of advisors of the Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP), a steering committee member of the FDA sponsored Clinical Trial Transformation Initiative (CTTI), a former board chairperson and now inaugural fellow of the Drug Information Association (DIA), a former member of the Global Genes Medical and Scientific Advisory Board, and involved with the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) and the European Organization for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS). He has served as an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and is a member of the executive committee of the alumni board, an advisory board member of the Stanford University School of Medicine Master of Science in Translational Research and Applied Medicine (M-TRAM) program, and a diplomat of the National Board of Medical Examiners and the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Sherman also serves on the boards of directors of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. and Sorriso Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dr. Sherman received his medical degree from the Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and completed an internal medicine internship, residency, and chief medical residency at Northwestern University. His fellowship training was at the University of California, San Francisco, where he was also a research associate at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar's lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by the words“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of Dr. Sherman's appointment to the Board of Directors, as well as regarding Larimar's expectations about the development and commercial potential of CTI-1601. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks described in the filings made by Larimar with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to Larimar's periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC and available at The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Larimar's management's views only as of the date hereof. Larimar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

