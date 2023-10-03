Country Financial Insurance Transforms Communication With Lanstar's Voip Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lanstar Voice and Data revolutionizes Country Financial Insurance's communication with an advanced VoIP solution, enhancing efficiency and remote capabilities.

ROME, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 -- Lanstar Voice and Data, a renowned telecom contractor, has successfully transformed Country Financial Insurance's communication infrastructure with an innovative VoIP business phone system. This transition, overseen by Steve Bradford, has not only improved efficiency but also paved the way for seamless remote work capabilities.In a world increasingly reliant on digital communication, Country Financial Insurance recognized the need to upgrade its phone system and cater to remote users. The challenge lay in finding a reliable and versatile solution that could serve both on-site and off-site employees.Lanstar Voice and Data, with their reputation for precision and expertise, was entrusted with the task. Their mission: to design and implement a VoIP business phone system customized for four agents and administrators at Country Financial Insurance. This system would provide users with dependable desk phones and a versatile mobile app, all without the need for an on-site PBX.The chosen solution was the Avaya Cloud Office hosted phone system, known for its reliability and comprehensive features. With the Avaya system, every user gained access to Wi-Fi-capable desk phones and a complementary mobile app, ensuring they could stay connected wherever they worked. Moreover, the absence of an on-site PBX simplified maintenance and reduced operational costs.Transitioning to a new phone system can be a daunting task, but with Lanstar Voice and Data's expertise, every challenge was met head-on. From ensuring user comfort with the new system to integrating remote work capabilities, the transition was seamless.The success of this project isn't just about implementing a new phone system; it's about revolutionizing how Country Financial Insurance communicates both internally and with clients. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with Steve Bradford expressing immense satisfaction with both the new system and Lanstar Voice and Data's professionalism throughout the project.Lanstar Voice and Data, serving Northwest Georgia since 1999, offers communication solutions from Avaya, including IP Office premise-based systems and the latest Avaya ACO Hosted/VoIP small business systems. Whether it's upgrading an outdated phone system, supporting remote workers, or reducing monthly telecom costs, Lanstar has a plan.About Avaya Cloud Office® (ACO), By RingCentralTMAvaya Cloud Office is a cloud-based communications system with enterprise-grade voice, video, IM/messaging, meetings, conferencing, and collaboration. With Avaya Cloud Office, you can easily connect all your workers, whether in the office, mobile, or remote, to a single system regardless of their location.

