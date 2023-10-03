Inertia Extends Procore Support As Featured At Groundbreak 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inertia's Intelligent Construction Drawings

Asset Status utilizing new 3D BIM Viewer Integration

Inertia Systems Logo

Inertia Systems, creators of Intelligent Construction Drawings, has broadened and deepened its integration of ICDs with Procore's Construction Platform.

- Project Manager - ENR 100 GCCHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Inertia Systems Intelligent Construction Drawings (ICDs) is an Inertia invention which represents construction drawings in the familiar 2D perspective while preserving the information that originated in the BIM models on an interactive drawing. With Inertia's enhanced Procore integration, Inertia brings the same capabilities to the Procore audience which represents millions of users around the world.For Procore users, this means that tasks that are typically performed outside of Procore such as asset tracking, progress tracking and simplified turnover are now possible without ever leaving Procore. In addition, Inertia's ICD's speed up project setup, tasks that could take hours, now only take minutes or even just a matter of seconds.With the latest enhancement, Inertia has integrated ICDs with Procore's BIM viewer which was demonstrated at Groundbreak 2023 for the thousands in attendance. Now Procore users can correlate Procore records to the assets and building elements using Inertia ICDs in familiar 2D representation and can then jump to view the same information in 3D to provide additional context and visualization.This functionality was demonstrated at a Groundbreak Breakout Session highlighting this newly enabled functionality. The interest in this new capability was exhibited by the record traffic to the Inertia booth at Groundbreak with comments such as:“I'm obsessed with this product” from a Superintendent at an ENR 10 GC who had just visited the breakout session. Another attendee commented that“Losing track of RFI's and Observations is not uncommon and typically results in rework. Leveraging Inertia ICDs, these types of errors are a thing of the past as are the related costs,” - Project Manager at an ENR 100 GC.Why is that important? Let's take a closer look.With the current process using PDF drawings to workflow projects, for example if a PM needs to create an RFI for 36” x 80” door with a fire rating of 45 minutes and they have 100 of these doors in the project; the PM needs to associate that RFI with each of those doors using the cloud/pin method. This can take 2 hours for just this one task and one can easily miss a door or the sub working on the door uses a different drawing in the set and misses the RFI reference completely. The other common approach is to add something to the RFI title such as "typical" and assume the crew working on the same door in other areas of the building locate the RFI before proceeding with the work. This process is error prone and can often lead to rework as well as downstream costs due to delayed schedules and missed milestones.With Inertia ICDs now embedded in Procore one can perform that same task in just seconds. One can create the RFI and because Inertia ICDs understand the element the user attaches the RFI to is a door, and more specifically a 36”x80” with fire rating of 45 minutes, one can attach that same RFI to all 100 doors of this type. Now, no matter which sheet a contractor uses to reference any of those 100 doors, they will instantly see the status of the RFI as well as easily navigate to the RFI to understand its outcome.In fact, with Inertia ICDs, one can see all of the Procore RFI's, Submittals, Inspections, Observations, Photos, and Coordination linked with each and every related asset or building element by embedding Inertia ICDs in their Procore application. By adding Inertia's fully customizable statuses, one is able to create statuses for assets, procurement, installation, concrete pours, or any other process they want to track. With the ICD reporting, one simply runs a status report on a drawing and instantly see all the elements light up along with the related information in the right panel. Tasks such as asset tracking, room readiness, RFI or Submittal status, Inspection status and many other key workflows are displayed.Inertia's unique approach is changing the way that construction projects are managed and executed. With Inertia ICDs, information is readily available with just a few clicks. This approach is saving construction managers time and money, and making construction projects run more smoothly.

Scott Rosenbloom

Inertia Systems



Inertia at Groundbreak 2023