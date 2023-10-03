The Nova Scotian Cookie Company Heads To Anuga Conference In Cologne, Germany

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NS Cookies Co. Cookie Display

NS Cookies Co. Cookie Display at the Halifax Airport

Nova Scotian Cookie Company cookies in suitcase box at Peggy's Cove, Nova Scotia, Canada

- Jenna RossHALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Nova Scotian Cookie Company Inc., makers of delightful shortbread treats that capture the essence of Nova Scotia, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Anuga Food Fair and HORIZON Conference in Cologne, Germany, taking place on October 7th - October 10th 2023.In partnership with Invest Nova Scotia, the team will be attending this global event, marking a significant milestone in the company's international outreach. On October 9th, the company will have the privilege of presenting and sharing NSCookieCo cookies with Trade Commissioners from Canadian embassies and consulates in Austria, the European Union, France, Germany, Israel, Latvia, Poland, Ukraine, and the UK. This venture serves as an opportunity to extend Nova Scotia's heartwarming hospitality to international shores and deepen connections with global partners.Anuga HORIZON 2023 stands as a beacon of innovation in the realm of the food industry. Set against a backdrop of Cologne,Germany, the world's premier food & beverage fair, Anuga HORIZON delves deep into the future of food, exploring new frontiers and fostering change through its commitment to innovation. With its pulse firmly on the evolving technologies, emerging trends, and transformative solutions, the conference redefines the paradigms of food production, distribution, and consumption.It serves as a melting pot of interdisciplinary discourse, addressing industry challenges while paving the way for a sustainable and dynamic food ecosystem. Echoing its mottos of "Inspire The Future, Showcase The Future, Experience The Future," Anuga HORIZON 2023 offers a blend of a high-profile conference and an exhibition space, providing a platform for avant-garde startups to illuminate their visions and breakthroughs.About The Nova Scotian Cookie Company Inc.Baked with love right in Nova Scotia, The Nova Scotian Cookie Company Inc. crafts delightful shortbread treats, beautifully packaged in boxes that serve as cherished mementos of time spent in Canada's Ocean Playground. The company's commitment to Nova Scotia is unwavering, with each product sold contributing to local causes and charities, ensuring a brighter future for the province.In collaboration with social enterprise The Flower Cart Group , these uniquely Nova Scotian confections come to life. The Flower Cart Group, dedicated to promoting the participation of adults considered to have an intellectual disability through supported training and employment, handles the making and packing of these cookies.Steeped in a tradition of heartwarming hospitality, The Nova Scotian Cookie Company was founded as the perfect accompaniment to the warmth of Nova Scotia's welcoming culture. It stands as a testament to the company's ethos: "Give them our best!"The NS Cookie Co.'s MissionThe Nova Scotian Cookie Company Inc. aims to create products that allow Nova Scotians and their guests to tell a story of our Province, its people and places. Whether journeying home or venturing out into the world, the pride of this place is neatly tucked in each cookie box. The message is clear: "We want you to give them our best."Discover the wonders of The Nova Scotian Cookie Company Inc. at .

