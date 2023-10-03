Thriv Expo Debuts In Atlantic City Oct 14-15

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thriv Expo

Thriv Expo Speakers

Thriv Expo is coming to Atlantic City or a weekend of fun and inspiration for baby boomers and gen Xers

- Martha Donato, CEO, Founder and President of MAD Event Management. ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Explore your next phase of life when Thriv comes to Atlantic City's Convention Center Oct 14-15ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – October 3, 2023 – Thriv is coming to Atlantic City, NJ for a weekend that is full of fun and inspiration for baby boomers and gen Xers thinking about how you want to spend your time and energy now. The experience includes a mix of energizing, motivating, intriguing, humorous, educational, and supportive programming, and entertainment, covering:.Activities and entertainment.Financial options and issues.Health and wellness.Relationships and community.Travel, leisure and hobbiesFor those who want to write their next chapters-celebrating and looking forwardThriv is a resource for people like you who are looking to flourish through the next phases of life. We reach people who are dynamically aging from 45 years and up, moving on, who are making choices and spending money.“We have packed two days full for people who want to explore new ideas, make new connections, and have fun,” says Martha Donato, CEO, Founder and President of MAD Event Management , which is co-hosting the event.“Here you'll find inspiration for how you want to spend your time and energy now, and information you need to make choices for your future.”Bringing something special to Atlantic City, NJToday's adults are living longer and healthier than previous generations. Midlife is the time to enjoy all life has to offer. It is also time to take care of yourself and have fun. Bringing the event to Atlantic City exposes the community to a huge audience of enthusiastic like-minded people.“The cultural sentiment around aging has shifted. It is a milestone that is celebrated, but also requires a new mindset – particularly when it comes to health priorities. Many individuals 50 years and older may think that shingles won't impact them. However, 99% of people over the age of 50 already have the virus that causes shingles present in their body, although not everyone will get shingles, and the disease can develop at any time,” said Leah Smith, GSK Medical Expert.“No matter how healthy you may feel, as we age, the immune system begins aging. So, we are partnering with Thriv to encourage adults 50 years and older to prioritize their health and ask their doctor or pharmacist about their risk for shingles and about vaccination.”“Thriv is one-of-a-kind, and we are thrilled to partner with this team to bring this event to Atlantic City and serve this age group,” stated Larry Sieg, President and CEO of Visit Atlantic City.Interested in attending or exhibiting? Visit###About ThrivThriv is a supportive community offering connections with like-minded people and access useful information for those ready for new adventures, evolving with changing circumstances, seeking to enhance life today, and who are writing their next chapters. MAD Event Management is a founding partner, deeply involved in the creation of Thriv. It is an all-purpose event planning and production company whose principal owners have over 60 years of experience producing large-scale conventions, conferences and tradeshows around the countryAbout Visit Atlantic CityVisit Atlantic City is a 501(c)(6) organization formed and funded as a public-private partnership by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) to create economic development through conventions, sporting events, film production and group tourism. Visit Atlantic City focuses on three primary objectives: sales, marketing and services.For complete Atlantic City tourism and convention information, visit . Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.Media Contact: Martha Donato, President, MAD Event Management LLC, +1-845-545-0653,

