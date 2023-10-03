(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Major Advancement in Binderless Coating Technology

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NanoResearch, Inc, which is an Atlanta based small business, is a pioneer in application of nanotechnology to innovative energy technologies. With a recent National Science Foundation (NSF) SBIR Phase I funding, the company has introduced the CoatingEdgeTM Manufacturing Process, with a patent-pending, that may revolutionize the manufacturing scaleup of binderless coating in advanced manufacturing. This cutting-edge manufacturing process offers optimum productivity, efficiency, low cost, and scalability, and a range of opportunities for industries seeking superior coating solutions. The CoatingEdgeTM Manufacturing Process has advantages over conventional coating techniques.The invention scales up the coating process which eliminates binders while potentially augmenting the performance of coatings in a variety of industries. Its important features include increased productivity and improved adhesion, durability, and conductivity. The invention will also reduce the environmental impacts of current manufacturing methods. The CoatingEdgeTM is adaptable to numerous industries, such as energy, electronics, aerospace, and defense.NanoResearch will collaborate with SmartEnergi Corp, a U.S. energy company, to advance the scale-up of the binderless manufacturing technology for making electrodes for next generation advanced batteries for the EV market. U.S. corporations and investors are invited to explore the potential of the Coating EdgeTM. Dr. David Noye, the CEO & Founder of NanoResearch is passionate about the potential transformative impact of the CoatingEdgeTM Manufacturing Process. He also appreciates the recent visit on July 28, 2023, by the U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman to NanoResearch's Atlanta laboratory.Contact Information:For media inquiries, partnerships, or investment opportunities, please contact:Eugenia Addie-Noye,Chief Entrepreneurial Officer/VP Business Development/Investor Relations,Nano Research, IncEmail:Phone: 404-717-3559About NanoResearch, Inc: NanoResearch, Inc is an energy harvesting and storage technologies company. It leverages scientific and engineering discoveries to create innovative solutions for energy harvesting materials, storage devices, and applications in e-mobility, smart mechanical and biomedical products. The company conducts R&D, product design, testing, technical advisory, and workforce training. Commercialization strategies include partnering with manufacturers and creating spin-off manufacturing and service businesses. NanoResearch is committed to innovation through nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, and industrial design. It is located at the CollabTech of Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia and have affiliations with research universities such as Georgia Tech. It has licensed patents from national laboratories like NREL and NASA. It has received grants from NSF and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).Discover more about NanoResearch Coating EdgeTM Manufacturing Process and their commitment to innovation at Nano Research, Inc. (nanoresearchinc)Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements, and the actual results may vary due to market conditions and technological developments.

