CROWN HOLDINGS COMPLETES HELVETIA PACKAGING ACQUISITION

CCK ) (Crown) ( ) has completed its previously announced acquisition of Helvetia Packaging AG, a beverage can and end manufacturing facility in Saarlouis, Germany.

Through the acquisition, Crown assumes Helvetia's existing customer base and accompanying contracts, as well as 200 current employees. The addition of the facility expands Crown's European beverage can platform into Germany and adds approximately one billion units of annual capacity, helping to serve growing customer demand for infinitely recyclable beverage cans.



