(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lugano, Switzerland, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of TELF AG's latest publications focuses on the considerable increase in projects related to the construction of new plants for the refining of raw materials on the African continent. In line with some recent political initiatives launched by some local governments, many African nations are in fact, trying to limit the export of unprocessed raw resources outside their borders, focusing on internal processing to be carried out with new refining facilities. In this article, entitled TELF AG analyzes the role of raw materials in the transformation of the African economy , TELG AG focuses precisely on some projects that are coming to life on the African continent, such as the lithium refining plant that will be built in Ghana by 2026.

For the African continent, which in recent years has had the opportunity to obtain only a small part of what it could have earned with deeper processing of raw materials, this could be a step forward towards a phase of economic transformation unprecedented, carried forward, and favored by the processing of some important raw materials such as lithium, graphite, and nickel. The construction of the new lithium refining plant in Ghana, on the one hand, fits with recent domestic policies that seek to contain exports of raw minerals abroad, with the quantities of lithium reserves currently available to the nation, but also with the growing demand for lithium batteries on the global market, which according to some trends is destined to grow in the coming years.

The article, in this sense, focuses on the impact of raw materials on the economies of some specific African nations, highlighting the greater opportunities for global producers who could be interested in the raw materials processed within these plants. This trend, however, is far from being limited to Ghana alone: new refining plants are in fact, also being created in other African nations, such as Namibia, Mozambique, and South Africa. Thanks to the processing of some specific raw materials, of which they are naturally rich, the nations of the African continent could find themselves on the brink of an economic transformation full of bright promises for the future.

About TELF AG:

TELF AG is a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally, serving customers and providing solutions for commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG works in close partnership with producers to provide effective marketing, financing, and logistics solutions, enabling suppliers to focus on their core activities and access far-reaching markets wherever they may be.

Its flexible, customer-focused approach allows TELF AG to create tailor-made solutions for each producer, facilitating long-term partnerships. Additionally, consumers widely recognize them for their operational excellence and reliability.

