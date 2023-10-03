Watermark Retirement Communities Appoints Christopher Tharp As Executive Director Of Watermark Laguna Niguel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christopher Tharp, Executive Director Watermark Laguna Niguel

- Christopher Tharp, Executive DirectorLAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Watermark Retirement Communities has appointed Christopher Tharp as executive director of Watermark Laguna Niguel , a new luxury senior living community set to open in November 2023.“Our extraordinary community balances upscale living with the small-town vibe that's the hallmark of life in Laguna Niguel, so people can enjoy a vibrant lifestyle where they live,” said David Barnes, President and CEO of Watermark Retirement Communities.“We are pleased to attract industry leaders like Christopher, who can create a service and amenity-rich community that's built for, and around its people.”Prior to joining Watermark Laguna Niguel, Mr. Tharp led top luxury senior living communities as an Executive Director, Senior Living in Carlsbad, CA and Charleston, SC.“At Watermark Laguna Niguel, I'm excited to offer residents the choice of enhancing their lives through personalized programs and curated wellness offerings based on their unique interests and needs,” said Mr. Tharp.“In addition, they will enjoy a brand-new building with apartments available on a monthly rental basis with no long-term commitment.”As part of the leadership team that will create a people and program-driven community, Mr. Tharp has appointed Hector Gonzalez as Community Life Director, and Ashely Davidson, Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN), as Wellness Director.Prior to Watermark Laguna Niguel, Mr. Gonzalez was Director of Services at a senior living community in Carlsbad, CA., and Ms. Davidson was a Group Fitness instructor, and previously a supervising Licensed Vocational Nurse in Laguna Hills, CA. Together the team brings rich experience in providing best-in-class services and programs to seniors.Watermark Laguna Niguel will feature Watermark's signature programs, while also offering luxurious amenities, and integrative wellness programs based on Watermark's partnerships with premier universities, cultural organizations, and local nonprofits. The signature dining venue, Seasons, features talented chefs who create flavorful, nutritious fare with locally sourced ingredients. Menus will feature crave-worthy Healing Kitchens recipes created alongside Rebecca Katz, a nationally recognized expert on the role of food in supporting optimal health. Dining will also feature Watermark's signature program Gourmet Bites Cuisine, serving protein-packed, nutritionally balanced, bite-sized meals, that enhance independence and bring back the joy of dining without using utensils.About Watermark Laguna NiguelWatermark Laguna Niguel brings modern senior living to Orange County, balancing upscale living with a small-town feel that is characteristic of life in Laguna Niguel. The community offers exceptional Assisted Living and Memory Care residences in a service and amenity-rich upscale environment including 24/7 concierge and associate support, a full-service salon, gourmet dining options and Watermark's groundbreaking signature programs, including Gourmet Bites Cuisine, award-winning Watermark University and Extraordinary Outings. For further information visit Watermark Laguna Niguel.About Watermark Retirement Communities®Watermark creates extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive. We believe aging is about renewal rather than retirement. Watermark communities are known for highly trained and caring associates, a lifestyle built on choice, fine amenities, integrative wellness and innovative programs including the award-winning Watermark University featuring a wide variety of engaging classes for residents and area seniors. Watermark has been named in the top 25 Best Workplaces for Aging ServicesTM in a national program conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute and published on Fortune. Based in Tucson AZ, Watermark is a privately held company with a reputation for over 30 years for service, innovation, integrity and financial stability, and manages more than 65 retirement communities in 21 states coast to coast. Visit watermarkcommunities for more information.

