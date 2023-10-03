Announcing The Global Diversity Alliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unifying Meeting Planners, Hospitality and Destination Professionals to Foster Worldwide Change

- Péter Kakucska, President, GDABERLIN, PHILADELPHIA, USA, GERMANY, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today the Global Diversity Alliance (GDA) begins its work to unify worldwide Meeting Planners, Hospitality and Destination Professionals. The organization's goal is to create an inclusive community ready to leverage the power of diversity to drive innovation, equity, and social progress, thus creating a positive impact and business prosperity.Péter Kakucska, President and David Jefferys, Executive Director, internationally respected known leaders in this business sector, are the principals of the new organization. Through business networking, strategic initiatives, partnerships, and professional development education programs (many with CMP credits) plus collaborative partner events, GDA will work to connect and grow an active global community with the aim of supporting helping individuals and developing their communities to thrive. The first global networking events are in the pipeline and will be announced soon.GDA's premier contribution to the industry will be the publication,“Banning the Boycott: How to do Business in Times of Discrimination.” This resource rich, data-driven document offers pathways to navigate through challenges posed by planning events in destinations with discriminatory legislation. This publication equips various stakeholders with practical guidelines, communication tactics and implementation strategies, empowering businesses to drive positive change. This resource will be available to members in QY4 2023.“At GDA, we will bring together the various diverse voices of passionate individuals who are dedicated to championing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) on a global scale within the meetings and hospitality industries.” said Péter Kakucska, President, GDA.“Our collective strength lies in our commitment to creating a world where differences are not only acknowledged but celebrated."The organization's executive management team includes two successful and experienced, award-winning professionals in event and marketing management and global diversity program planning and implementation.Based in Berlin, Germany, Péter Kakucska, President, has over twenty years in event management at the United Nations. He is a veteran diplomat in sustainability, where he provided crucial support in strategic implementation and international negotiations to world leaders during the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change. Kakucska was also instrumental in benchmarking corporate social responsibility, promoting sustainable development and social equality in the event industry, amongst others.Kakucska is a popular keynote speaker and opinion contributor whose dedication extends to championing causes that unite people for the common good and for a better world. He has been a driving force in fostering the fusion between DEI principles and corporate governance. Kakucska has managed corporate advisory boards for positive change by promoting DEI best business practices and management principles. Kakucska is also a Senior Fellow at the Foundation of Global Governance and Sustainability.David Jefferys, Executive Director, is a trailblazer in promoting DEI and empowering LGBTQ+ professionals in the meetings industry, Jefferys brings unparalleled experience and expertise at a crucial time when addressing pressing political developments in the DEI landscape has never been more urgent.Previously the founder of the LGBT Meeting Professionals Association, Jefferys is celebrated for his contributions and spearheading initiatives that propelled LGBTQ+ professionals in the meetings sector, fostering an inclusive environment and catalyzing diversity within the industry.He is also President Emeritus of Altus Agency, an innovative NGLCC LGBTE certified business. Altus Agency specializes in digital content marketing and brand consulting, and under Jefferys' guidance, it has achieved notable success in championing DEI efforts, particularly in the arena of LGBTQ+ tourism marketing. His award-winning groundbreaking creation, the first LGBTQ+ advertising campaign for the City of Philadelphia, titled "Get Your History Straight and Your Nightlife Gay," made him an influential figure in destination marketing. His track record of driving change through collaboration with major cities including New Orleans, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Pittsburgh underscores his commitment to this cause.“My journey has been guided by a resolute dedication to inclusiveness, and I am excited to extend this commitment on a global scale,” David Jefferys, Executive Director, GDA.“Diversity isn't just a target-it's a fundamental ingredient of a dynamic and forward-looking meeting's industry. In light of rapidly evolving political landscapes, my focus remains centered on creating vibrant and inclusive communities.”About the Global Diversity AllianceThe Global Diversity Alliance (GDA) is a global LGBTQ+ Community Association committed to fostering a world that celebrates and embraces diversity in all its forms. GDA brings together the various diverse voices of passionate individuals who are dedicated to championing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI&) on a global scale within the meetings, destinations, and hospitality industries. Our collective strength lies in our commitment to creating a world where differences are not only acknowledged but celebrated.

