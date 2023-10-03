Akshaya Patra USA's Dallas-Fort Worth Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Akshaya Patra USA proudly announces the DFW Gala, set to take place on October 28th, 2023, at The Westin Dallas Park Central, located at 12720 Merit Drive, Dallas, TX 75251. This gala promises to be an unforgettable evening, combining enrichment, entertainment, and philanthropy to support the organization's vital mission.Akshaya Patra Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending classroom hunger in India. With a vision to ensure that no child goes to school hungry, the organization has been tirelessly working towards this goal for two decades. It runs the world's largest mid-day meal program that feeds over 2 million children every day.The highlight of the evening is a fireside chat featuring Arvind Krishna, the CEO and Chairman of IBM, in conversation with Navin Goel, CEO of Akshaya Patra USA. This dialogue promises to provide unique insights into technology trends from quantum computing to artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and the global economy. In addition, we have Siva Sivaram, Board Chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA.The DFW Gala is not just about remarkable speakers; it's a unique opportunity for attendees to connect with like-minded individuals passionate about positively impacting the world. It's a chance to engage with professionals, philanthropists, and advocates who share the goal of feeding underserved children. This gala also celebrates the dedication of Dallas Chapter Chairs, who have tirelessly worked to support the mission. These dedicated individuals, Sapna Lall, and Rajiv Vellore, are gearing up to raise funds to feed 50,000 children for an entire school year, embodying the spirit of community and generosity.For more information, sponsorship opportunities, and ticket reservations, please visit:

