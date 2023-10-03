2024 Ameripolitan Music Awards And Weekender Set For February 16-18, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 10th annual Ameripolitan Music Awards and Weekender have been scheduled for February 16-18, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Special artist showcases will take place at legendary Austin venues, including The Continental Club, C-boys Heart & Soul, The Broken Spoke and The Saxon Pub, followed by the Awards Show on February 18 at Austin City Limits at The Moody Theater. Ameripolitan daytime events will be at the Wyndham Garden Austin.According to organizer and founder Dale Watson,“We are so excited to bring our 10th year celebration of The Ameripolitan Awards Weekender back to where it all began in Austin, Texas, the live music Capital of the world. I'm certain this will be the best year yet.”The 2024 events include:Honoring Texas legends Ray Benson, Augie Meyers and Flaco Jimenez at the Awards Show at Austin City Limits- A Tribute to James Hand at The Continental Club- A Tribute to the Original Texas Dance Halls at The Broken Spoke- Rockabilly/Tiki/ Surf Jamboree at C-Boys- Women of Ameripolitan songwriter swap at The Saxon PubNotable additions to the 2024 events schedule:The infamous pre-party on Thursday, February 15 at C-Boys- The Vintage Western Artisan Market- The Ameripolitan General Store- Nominee meet and greets with signings and lobby jam sessions at the Wyndham Garden Austin on February 16 and 17.- Steel Guitar Pull at The Saxon Pub (date TBD)- Dale Watson Official Kick Off at The Continental Club on February 16.- Deke and Dave Do Austin at The Continental Club on February 16 with Deke Dickerson and Dave Stuckey.Important dates include:October 5, 2023 - Nominees announced, Awards show tickets go live, hotel partners announced.October 6, 2023 - Dale Watson at The Continental Club - Media + Press Mixer?December 31, 2023 - Public voting closesAbout the Ameripolitan Music AwardsThe prestigious awards were created in 2013 by internationally renowned artist, Dale Watson. He saw a great need to acknowledge and celebrate artists who work in music with prominent roots influence.The awards and publicity benefit important music genres, including Honky Tonk, Rockabilly, Western Swing and Outlaw Country Music.Previous media partners have included Rolling Stone Country, Paste Magazine, Texas Monthly, CMT, Saving Country Music, Holler, The Boot, Honky Tonk Times, Vintage Guitar, The Commercial Appeal and Turnstyle Junkpile.Ameripolitan is positioning itself to attract the following media partners: Rolling Stone Country, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter Magazine, Country Standard Times, No Depression, BBC Music Magazine, Clash, The Wire, NME, Pitchfork, Billboard, Spin, Fader, Revolver, Country Weekly, Pigeons and Planes and Under the Radar.For more information, visit .###Contacts:Media - Celine Lee Watson (interviews, photos, logos and more) - or 917-982-1829.Broadcast, television and radio - Tony Burton, Buchwald, New York - (212) 634-8384Bookings - Davis McLarty, Atomic Music Group, Austin - (512) 848-0813

