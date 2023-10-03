New Artist & Viral Content Creator, Rico Trap, Blends Rap And Comedy With Debut Single,“Hot Potato”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Unconventional hip-hop artist, Rico Trap, is blending the elements of rap and comedy in his upcoming release, "Hot Potato."

CLEVELAND , OH, USA , October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Unconventional hip-hop artist, Rico Trap, is blending the elements of rap and comedy. Best described as a mashup of Ludicrous' lyrical humor and Lil Wayne's infectious energy and clever wordplay, Rico Trap is shaking up every social media platform and topping the Apple Music Charts with his one-of-a-kind comedic sketch videos and rap songs. Rico's upcoming release is set to gain widespread attention in the music scene.A trap song that incorporates a well-known figure of speech, the new single titled,“Hot Potato," is paired with a music video and scheduled for release this Friday, October 6, 2023 on label 3G Ent./-Empire/Universal Music Group. The song was written a year ago after Rico was left heartbroken by a female he thought really loved him.“Once we broke up, she hooked up with another guy faster than I could spell Mississippi," Rico explains.“Hot Potato," defined as something or someone being passed around, is a song that metaphorically explores a woman's experiences with various romantic partners. The lyrics playfully uses the“hot potato” analogy to convey the idea of her being passed from one man to another, highlighting the transient nature of these relationships. Rico Trap's wittiness shines through in his ability to switch effortlessly between hilarious storytelling and introspective self-expression, addressing deep themes of heartbreak and relationships with a touch of comedy.Although the subject matter is mature,“Hot Potato” feels fresh and bold. Its authenticity is relatable and commands attention. A dynamic performer who knows how to make people have a great time, Rico Trap's infectious energy and clever wordplay promises to capture the hearts of fans worldwide.“This [single] fully encompasses what I plan to bring to the industry,” Rico Trap explains.“Laughter and fun in an industry that is filled with too much music that promotes violence and anger. I just want everyone to put their guard down, let loose and enjoy the moment.”Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Rico Trap discovered his passion for music and comedy after experiencing the tough loss of a close family member. As the saying goes,“sometimes you have to laugh to keep from crying," Rico drew inspiration from making comedic shorts over trap beats for fun. After sharing with friends who encouraged him to post online, he quickly became a viral sensation and developed a unique style that seamlessly merges humorous punchlines over infectious trap beats. His songs are a perfect fusion of catchy hooks, skillful rhymes, and side-splitting humor. But it's not just about the laughs; Rico Trap's music encourages listeners to not take life so seriously that we miss out on the beauty of laughing, smiling, and having fun.Proclaimed by No Jumper's Adam22's as his“favorite rapper,” Rico Trap has received co-signs from hip-hop legends Joe Budden, 808 Mafia, and social influencer Ari Fletcher as a“rising star in the industry”. A newcomer who has already achieved musical success,“Hot Potato” is expected to follow the achievements reached on the global Top 200 Apple Music Charts with singles,“Harry Potter” (#168 Sierra Lione) and“Follow Me” (#152 USA, #172 Canada, #199 Thailand).Rico's versatility has solidified him not only as an Artist and viral TikTok/YouTube content creator, but also as a budding comedian. "Hot Potato" is a fun song with a unique blend of rap and comedy. In a genre known for its serious themes, it's a breath of fresh air reminding us that laughter and music can go hand in hand. So, get ready to groove, laugh, and enjoy the infectious tunes of Rico Trap – the rapper who proves that comedy and fun are the ultimate ingredients for an unforgettable musical experience!Follow Rico Trap on TikTok and Instagram @Ricotrap100“Hot Potato” will be available on all major platforms this Friday, October 6, 2023.“Hot Potato”Rico TrapIndependent ReleaseFor media inquiries or additional information, please contact the PR Representative, Kanika Feaster, at (443) 838-3559‬ or . ‬‬‬‬

