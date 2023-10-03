ENTERPRISE ARRIVES AS FEDERATION OPENS NEW FACILITY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inside Federation Headquarters

A new era for the sci-fi based charity.

- Russ Haslage

SANDUSKY, OH, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The USS ENTERPRISE arrived at its permanent home on Monday, capping off an exciting weekend for The Federation as it opened its new museum, shop and office facility inside Sandusky Mall.

The enormous 13 replica of the beloved starship from the 'Star Trek' movies has made several orbits around the planet as a part of the 'Star Trek; The Exhibition' traveling museum tour.

“She needs a major refit before we put her on display in the main museum, but visitors can see her through our Engineering doors while she is being repaired,” reports Federation President Russ Haslage.“Enterprise has seen a lot of activity over the past few years and now she's home where she belongs. She'll get a complete restoration then be the center of attention at our new facility.”

The arrival of ENTERPRISE was the culmination of the opening of The Federation's new 10,000 square foot facility, Federation Headquarters in Sandusky Mall. Filled with museum pieces, video screens and so much more, the new home of the non-profit organization is a place that all fans must see.

“The reason for the new facility is simple,” explains Haslage.“The museum pieces and sets attract fans to visit and then they learn about our organization and our mission around the world to help those in need. The sale of merchandise helps pay our operational expenses.”

The museum is made of artifacts and exhibits collected over the years by the organization. From screen-worn costumes and other artifacts to the working replica of Kirk's captain's chair and now the USS ENTERPRISE, the new place is one all fans must see and then learn about the group's mission.

The International Federation of Trekkers, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Ohio. Its chapters all over the world work to help those in need in their local areas. When disaster happens, the organization coordinates its assets to dispatch supplies, aid and volunteers to the affected area.

For more information, contact The Federation's offices at 877-365-8735 (TREK), or visit their facility at 4314 Milan Road, Suite 220, Sandusky, OH 44870.



