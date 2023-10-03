Integrative Systems Celebrates Its Triumphant Third Year On The Inc. 5000 List In 2023

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Integrative Systems , a leading IT services and solutions company, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the coveted Inc. 5000 list for the third year in 2023, solidifying its position as one of America's fastest-growing companies.

The Inc. 5000 list, compiled by Inc. magazine, celebrates the outstanding achievements of privately-owned businesses that have demonstrated exceptional growth and innovation year on year.

Integrative Systems is for the third year proud to be recognized among this elite group of companies for its continued dedication to excellence and success. Their distinguished acknowledgment unfurls its narrative of not only meteoric growth but also their ceaseless odyssey in pioneering cutting-edge IT solutions and services that are reshaping the technological tapestry.

Integrative Systems has achieved this remarkable growth through their unwavering commitment, relentless pursuit of excellence, and unparalleled acumen to deliver IT Services of the highest quality to clients across diverse industries in the field of IBM i (AS400/iSeries ), Microsoft technologies , Graphic Design & Back Office Optimization services like Accounts Payable & Receivable and Customer Support .

This recognition highlights the company's ability to adapt to changing market dynamics, meet evolving customer needs, and consistently exceed industry standards.

“We are truly honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year,” said Rajesh Rajan, CEO of Integrative Systems.“This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our exceptional team. In addition, we are grateful for the trust and support of our clients and allies, who have been instrumental in our continued success.“

Rajesh, the key bandleader behind Integrative Systems, further adds“ As Integrative Systems celebrates this prestigious accomplishment, the company looks forward to even greater achievements in the future. With a clear vision, innovative strategies, and an expert team dedicated to excellence, Integrative Systems stands poised to etch a luminous trajectory in the annals of technology and innovation.”

