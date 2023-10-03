CRYSTAL CLINIC PLASTIC SURGEONS PRESENT OHIO's PINK RUNWAY TO EDUCATE AND EMPOWER THOSE FACING BREAST CANCER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rock and roll photographer Janet Macoska and Fox8's Natalie Herbick return to annual celebration

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons will present Ohio's Pink Runway on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Our Lady of the Cedars Banquet Center, 507 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road in Fairlawn. Natalie Herbick, a Fox8 news anchor and host of New Day Cleveland, returns as master of ceremonies. Celebrated rock and roll photographer, Janet Macoska, whose work has graced album covers and is featured at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will cover the event.

Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons again presents Ohio's Pink Runway, featuring breast reconstruction patients who walk the Pink Runway. Pictured here are 2022 Pink Runway models and survivors with Fox8's Natalie Herbick (front row, far right).

Pink Runway celebrates and empowers women facing breast cancer with the knowledge to make the best choice for their breast reconstruction surgery, with Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons providing information about options and innovative techniques in breast reconstruction. This special event features Crystal Clinic breast reconstruction patients walking the Pink Runway and sharing their breast cancer stories and journeys.

"Pink Runway is a unique opportunity to educate the community about breast reconstruction as we celebrate the strength and courage of our remarkable patients who are now thriving," said Derek Cody, M.D., a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons. "We have an amazing team of plastic surgeons, nurses and staff who work all year long to make this special event a reality. It is truly an honor to share the inspiring stories of our breast reconstruction patients, as we provide those facing breast cancer with the knowledge to choose the breast reconstruction technique that is right for them."

Tickets are $10 with all proceeds benefitting the Breast Reconstruction Awareness USA Campaign. Guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres and drinks, and receive a special gift. Tickets to this inspiring event are limited, so reserve your spot today at eventbrite .

About Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons

Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons is a division of the nationally renowned Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned hospital system. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons is one of the largest plastic and reconstructive surgery groups in Northeast Ohio with six board-certified surgeons on staff and clinics in Barberton, Canton, Fairlawn, Green, Hudson, Independence, Kent and Medina. The group specializes in a wide range of procedures, including comprehensive care for complex reconstructions and treatment of soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries. They provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery, including breast reconstruction, skin cancer surgery, facial cosmetic surgery, post-weight-loss body contouring, rhinoplasty, as well as non-surgical, facial rejuvenation options. For more information, visit CrystalPlasticSurgeons .

