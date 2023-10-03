An Equality Health Medical Director To Speak At Contexture Health Data Of The Future Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Equality Health, a leader in value-based care, announced today that Edmond Baker, MD, a medical director for the company, is speaking on a panel at Contexture Health Data of the Future Summit 2023, today at the Renaissance Phoenix/Glendale Hotel in the Phoenix metro.



The panel, "The Future of Data-Driven Insights for Clinical Decision Making,"

will be moderated by Sarah Mattice, Clinical Informaticist at Contexture, a nonprofit organization that directly manages Arizona's state-wide Health Information Exchange (HIE).

Healthcare is increasingly data-driven and the panel will explore the issues, challenges, and opportunities surrounding clinical decision making in the era of unprecedented volumes of data.

As a representative of Equality Health, a Value-Based Care enabler with a Medicaid-first model focused on supporting independent primary care practices across Arizona, Texas, Tennessee and Louisiana, Dr. Baker will share how the firm harnesses a variety of clinical and claims data, including data from Contexture's HIE, to drive new clinical workflows toward value-based care for Arizona patients. He will share how Equality Health's Value-Based Care platform, CareEmpower®, along with the firm's data, analytics and actuarial experts leverage automated and manual processes to deliver actionable data to support PCPs in value-based care success. For example, HIE data on a patient's recent hospital stay can deliver action by the PCP to provide proactive care that keeps that patient out of the hospital. The result is whole-patient care to address Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), improve patient experiences, drive better health outcomes, and reduce cost.

"Data is a great healthcare enabler, delivering insights that put us in proactive mode, which is crucial to value-based care success," commented Dr. Baker. "Data allows us to more readily engage with primary care providers in our network to close care gaps within underserved communities.

I'm looking forward to joining the other experts in discussing the changing role of data in clinical decision support, and how sophisticated technology is rapidly evolving to reinforce the important 'human factor' that's so crucial in healthcare."

"The Future of Data-Driven Insights for Clinical Decision Making" will take place at 11 a.m. PT on Oct. 3, 2023, at Renaissance Phoenix/Glendale Hotel & Spa, 9495 West Coyotes Boulevard, Glendale, Arizona 85305. For more information and registration details, visit the conference website .

About Equality Health

Equality Health

is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the proven capabilities of value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating primary care practices (PCPs) can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,500 PCPs and 700,000 lives across AZ, TX, TN and LA. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members engage with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens of social and cultural needs. Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered by establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members, and community resources.

For more information about Equality Health, visit or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

Media: Mardi Larson, Amendola for Equality Health, [email protected]

SOURCE Equality Health