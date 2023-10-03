Chicago Based Adam J. Zayed Honored As Best Lawyer 2024 By Best Lawyers®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chicago Attorney Adam Zayed

Zayed Law Offices

Zayed Law Offices is pleased to announce that Adam J. Zayed, a distinguished attorney and the firm's founder and managing partner, has been recognized as"Best Lawyer for 2024" by Best Lawyers® in the Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs category. This is his second year in a row winning this prestigious award."Our clients are the heart and soul of our firm. We're thrilled to have received this prestigious award." said Adam J. Zayed, the founder and managing trial attorney of Zayed Law Offices.Best Lawyers®, a trusted authority in legal excellence since 1983, sets the universal standard for recognizing outstanding attorneys. Lawyers on this list are divided by geographic region and practice areas, reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are currently in good standing and practice.Adam J. Zayed, a prominent figure in the field of personal injury litigation, has dedicated his career to seeking justice for those who have suffered due to negligence, wrongful death, medical malpractice, defective products, and transportation-related incidents. His commitment to his clients' well-being has resulted in significant monetary recoveries, including notable cases such as a $1,770,000 award for a client injured due to Cook County Sheriff's negligence, $1,500,000 for a client injured in an incident involving a commercial vehicle linked to a major retailer, and $1,300,000 for a wrongful death victim.What sets Mr. Zayed and Zayed Law Offices apart is their meticulous approach, integrating statistical analysis, strategic planning, behavioral science, and a steadfast dedication to constructing robust cases aimed at securing maximum compensation for their clients.Zayed Law Offices, a renowned legal firm with a mission to advocate for individuals who have suffered personal injuries due to the negligence or recklessness of others, boasts a team of experienced trial attorneys dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation and securing maximum compensation for their clients.

Ryan McCormick

Goldman McCormick PR, INC

+1 516-901-1103

