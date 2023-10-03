Vitek IP Announces The Availability Of The Cloud PBX And Video Patent Portfolio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dan Buri, CEOPORTLAND, OREGON, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vitek IP, LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the Cloud PBX and Video patent portfolio originally developed by Starleaf, Inc, an early innovator in video conferencing and collaboration platforms.The Cloud PBX and Video patent portfolio contains 36 assets within 17 patent families, including 15 US patents. The patent portfolio covers patented technology for voice and video communications in virtual environments, including hosting multi-tenant PBX services, video voicemail, and video conferencing. The inventions are applicable to unified communications platforms with enhanced video capabilities, as well as mobile devices that provide video-based messaging and voicemail.One key patent covers hosting multiple PBXs with both public and private connections. The patent has over 10 years of life remaining and is applicable to numerous large corporations offering cloud-based PBX solutions that support devices being connected to the internet and also to private enterprise networks. The patented solution allows companies to avoid expensive hardware solutions by moving on-premises PBX solutions to the cloud.A second key patent in the portfolio describes a video voicemail system for storing and transmitting video messages. The patent is applicable to mobile devices and video messaging apps that allow users to leave videomail messages for later playback. These patented technologies are implemented by numerous large companies.Vitek IP has developed claim charts outlining the demonstrated use and value of the patented technology.The Cloud PBX and Video patent portfolio offers the opportunity to acquire a unique patent portfolio with core voice and video messaging technology applicable to enterprise phone and collaboration platforms, instant messaging, video conferencing, and telepresence. The inventions are being implemented by multiple large telecommunications providers, video messaging platforms, and mobile phone developers.Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q1 2024. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact us via email at .About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over six decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek's patent consultancy, brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world's largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit .

Vitek

Vitek IP, LLC

+1 503-528-4672

email us here