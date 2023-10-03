Neptune Kickstarts North Sea Drilling With Odfjell Drilling Rig

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Drilling activities are now underway at the Ofelia appraisal well, licensed to Neptune Energy, in the Norwegian North Sea. Odfjell Drilling has provided a semi-submersible rig for drilling operations at the appraisal well, which are commencing several months after Neptune Energy received consent from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) to drill appraisal well 35/6-4 (Ofelia) in its North Sea using the Deepsea Yantai rig.



The well falls within production licence 929, which is operated by Neptune Energy. The company holds a 40% share in the licence, with partners Wintershall Dea and Pandion Energy owning 20% each. Aker BP and DNO ASA also hold 10% apiece. The licence was awarded on 2 March 2018 and is valid until 2 September 2025.



German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.



The discovery of the Ofelia appraisal well was made in August 2022, roughly 14 kilometres to the north of the Gjøa field, which is operated by Neptune. Early estimates hold that there is around 2.5–6.2 million standard cubic metres MSm3 in recoverable volume, or 16–39 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).



The primary aim of the new well is to appraise and fully evaluate the discovery of hydrocarbon, which is located within the Ofelia Agat formation. There are also plans to investigate an upside of gas charged reservoir in the shallower Kyrre Formation.



Steinar Meland, Director of Subsurface in Norway, Neptune Energy:“The Ofelia discovery fits our strategy of focusing on opportunities within core areas near existing infrastructure. The Ofelia discovery could be tied back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform and produce at less than half the average carbon intensity of Norwegian continental shelf fields.”



The main reservoir target is the Lower Cretaceous Agat Formation which, according to Neptune, is expected to be reached at around 2,530 metres beneath the sea bed. The Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling, is being tasked with the drilling of well 35/6-4 S.



Built in 2019 to a GM4D design standard and formerly known as the Beacon Atlantic, the Deepsea Yantai can operate in harsh environmental conditions. The rig had its contract extended for two firm wells in Norway in December 2022.





