Viably (Formerly Komptech Americas) Amplifies Its Market Presence In The Western U.S. With Strategic Expansion

Waste solutions provider Viably announces direct representation in California, Arizona, and Nevada to increase its market presence and customer satisfaction.

- Kurt Schoppe, CCOMTM - Director of Operations - West U.S.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Viably, a waste management industry trailblazer, is thrilled to announce its direct market expansion across the Western United States. The company has significantly amplified its footprint across California, Arizona, and Nevada, underlining its commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service in the waste and recycling industry.

Central to its territory expansion strategy, Viably has inaugurated a secondary inventory warehouse facility in Sacramento, California. This strategic move broadens Viably's physical presence and bolsters its capacity to cater to the dynamic needs of its ever-growing customer base.

"We are incredibly excited about our exponential growth in the West,” stated Kurt Schoppe, CCOMTM, the newly appointed Director of Operations – West U.S. at Viably.“Establishing our Sacramento warehouse marks a milestone in our mission to deliver premium service to our valued customers.”

Kurt Schoppe, a seasoned veteran in the waste management sector, brings a wealth of expertise and a stellar track record of success to his new role. His appointment promises to invigorate Viably's operations and propel its ongoing growth trajectory.

In a further testament to its customer-centric ethos, Viably is orchestrating a Customer Demonstration Day event slated for the first quarter of 2024 in California. This interactive event platform will spotlight the company's cutting-edge waste management technologies and offer customers an exclusive opportunity to experience these solutions in person.

“Our California Customer Demonstration Day event is our unique way of engaging personally with many of our customers and providing them a firsthand glimpse into how our pioneering products can revolutionize their operations," Schoppe added.

Viably's western expansion includes several new team members , including parts management, shipping and logistics, technical service, and equipment sales professionals. This endeavor underlines its steadfast dedication to fulfilling the evolving needs of its customers, with additional recruitment and hiring actively continuing in the region.

The company is committed to delivering innovative, dependable, and efficient waste management solutions that enable businesses to operate more proficiently and sustainably.

For more information about Viably and its complete portfolio of waste processing solutions, please visit thinkviably.

