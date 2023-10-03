New California Closets Facility Opening Soon In Richmond, Virginia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- California Closets of North Carolina and Virginia, the local franchises of the renowned leader in custom home organization solutions, is proud to announce a new facility and workshop set to open in Richmond, Virginia. The franchise has invested significant resources in this effort, which will also include an expansion of the existing Richmond showroom.“We are excited to open this new chapter in serving the Richmond market,” said franchise co-owner Joe Marengi.“This investment signals the company's remarkable growth and our unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled customer service and innovative design.”California Closets has seen significant growth recently, especially in its North Carolina and Virginia markets. The facility will increase the Richmond area location's capacity for deliveries from the Raleigh manufacturing facility, meaning more resources will be accessible to Richmond customers at any given moment. This will also benefit the California Closets installation team, giving them a larger, more comfortable workspace.As the company expands, it increases its capacity to offer more extensive services with faster response times, better ensuring Richmond residents can enjoy personalized storage solutions that enhance their living spaces.The addition of the facility will also allow for expanding the Glen Allen showroom. This expanded showroom will offer an immersive experience featuring diverse design options, the latest organizational innovations, and more opportunities for walk-in customers to consult with the Richmond design team. The showroom's evolution highlights California Closets' dedication to providing Richmond area residents with cutting-edge storage solutions for their homes.“This expansion underscores our dedication at California Closets to enriching the lives of Richmond residents,” added co-owner Graziella Marengi.“This facility will streamline processes and enable us to provide an even higher level of customer service to the residents of Richmond.” The Marengis are excited for their franchise to be an integral part of the Richmond community's journey toward creating thoughtfully designed spaces tailored to individual needs and unique styles.To book a complimentary design consultation and learn more about your local California Closets Design Center, schedule an online consultation atNorth Carolina:The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8411 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612.The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W Friendly Ave #103, Greensboro, NC 27410.The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405.Virginia:The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060.The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.About California Closets®As leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.Franchise owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people's lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With design centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.

