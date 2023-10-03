Luxury Master Planned Community Kelly Ranch To Bring 2500 Homes And Private Golf Course To Aledo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Kelly Ranch Welcome Center will be home to the Concierge Design and Build Program.

Ryan Voorhees, Developer of the Master Planned Community Kelly Ranch, Partners With Escalante Golf to Lead the Development of Kelly Ranch Golf Club

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RYAN VOORHEES, DEVELOPER OF THE MASTER-PLANNED-COMMUNITY KELLY RANCH, PARTNERS WITH ESCALANTE GOLF TO LEAD DEVELOPMENT OF KELLY RANCH GOLF CLUB WITH FOUNDER MEMBERSHIPS AND HOMESITES NOW AVAILABLE

Fort Worth-based company to bring the newest private golf club to the area.

The Kelly Ranch developers are pleased to announce their partnership with Escalante Golf, a boutique owner and operator of golf clubs and resorts nationwide is behind Texas' newest private golf club being developed in the Aledo area off Highway 377; one of the hottest new-build luxury markets in North Texas. The Fort Worth-based company is honored to work in its own backyard to create one of the most sought-after golf club memberships in the state. Located just 20 minutes outside of downtown Fort Worth and entirely inside of Aledo ISD.

The exquisite Kelly Ranch Golf Club lies at the heart of the master-planned community of Kelly Ranch. This exclusive gem will feature an 18-hole championship golf course that meanders through picturesque rolling hills, offering golfers an exceptional experience. With a staggering 200-foot elevation change across the property, this golf course is destined to captivate golf enthusiasts and become a premier destination for those seeking world-class golfing adventures.

Kelly Ranch Golf Club is part of the prestigious 2500-acre master-planned community known as Kelly Ranch and the Development proudly announces the grand unveiling of its three distinctive single-family home neighborhoods: Kelly Ranch Estates, Rio Vista, and La Dorada, all dedicated to offering the epitome of high-end luxury living.

Local developer Ryan Voorhees brings over 40 years of community development experience. Hammond Eagle, under the direction of managing partner, Justin Hammond, will spearhead the residential sales and client experience for the overall Kelly Ranch which will consist of over 2500 luxury production and custom homes ranging from $600,000 - $6,000,000+. This includes overseeing the design and build program for the custom homes. This comprehensive program extends its support across various stages of the construction journey, from the initial architectural design to the meticulous interior selections. Clients benefit from expert guidance and professional assistance, ensuring that every aspect of their home reflects their unique vision, style and that each residence reflects the highest standards of craftsmanship and sophistication.

Escalante's portfolio of work speaks for itself and we're eager to move forward together with this remarkable project.

They bring the operational expertise to make Kelly Ranch Golf Club the crown jewel of the development and truly bring the vision to life," said Voorhees.

In addition to the private 18-hole golf course, Kelly Ranch Golf Club's planned amenities include a golf clubhouse, separate sports club, and state-of-the-art driving range and short game area, giving members an opportunity to practice every facet of their game on true course-like conditions. The vision for the club is to redefine the golf market in North Texas and create a course that exudes excellence and thoughtful design. A limited number of Founder memberships for Kelly Ranch Golf Club with exclusive benefits have officially been released.

Kelly Ranch is not just about extraordinary residential living; it's a community that offers the perfect blend of residential and commercial spaces. "The Shops at Kelly Ranch" will serve as a vibrant hub for retail and dining, offering a diverse range of shopping and culinary experiences. "The Kelly Plaza" will house luxurious medical office buildings, setting a new standard for healthcare facilities in the region.

"We are thrilled to introduce Kelly Ranch to the world," said Justin Hammond of Hammond Eagle. "Our vision is to create a haven of luxury living and exceptional experiences, and we believe that the combination of our premium golf club, Ryan Voorhees' expertise, and our carefully curated commercial spaces will make Kelly Ranch the destination of choice for those seeking the finest in both lifestyle and business opportunities."

For details on the homesites and commercial opportunities in the master-planned-community Kelly Ranch please reach out to Hammond Eagle Realty:

817-874-5941



Justin Hammond

Hammond Eagle Realty

+1 817-874-5941

email us here