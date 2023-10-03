Apheresis Market Mounting At A CAGR Of 11.6% From 2022 To 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global apheresis market is slated to be valued at US$ 2,990 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 8,960 Million by 2032, mounting at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2032. From 2017-2021 a CAGR of 10.3% was registered for the apheresis market.

Apheresis, a medical procedure involving the separation and collection of specific components of blood, has witnessed remarkable growth and technological advancements in recent years. This procedure plays a crucial role in various medical treatments and therapies, including blood component separation, immune system modulation, and cellular therapies. The apheresis market has evolved significantly, driven by increasing demand for blood-derived products, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in apheresis technologies. In this article, we delve into the dynamics of the apheresis market, exploring its current trends, growth drivers, and future prospects.

Get FREE Sample Copy of Report (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

Overview of Apheresis:

Apheresis, also known as pheresis, is a medical procedure that involves the removal of blood from a patient's body, its separation into specific components, and the subsequent return of the remaining blood components back to the patient. This procedure allows healthcare professionals to selectively collect specific blood components, such as platelets, red blood cells, white blood cells, plasma, and more. Apheresis is utilized in a wide range of medical conditions, including autoimmune diseases, blood disorders, solid organ transplantation, and cancer treatment, among others.

Market Drivers:

Several factors have contributed to the growth of the apheresis market. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for blood-derived products. Blood transfusions are an integral part of modern healthcare, and apheresis plays a vital role in ensuring a steady supply of blood components. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and cardiovascular diseases, has necessitated the development of advanced therapeutic approaches, where apheresis can be a valuable tool.

Furthermore, technological advancements have revolutionized the apheresis process. Automated apheresis systems have streamlined the procedure, making it more efficient, precise, and less labor-intensive. These systems offer benefits such as real-time monitoring, improved safety profiles, and reduced risk of human error. The integration of apheresis with other medical technologies, such as cell separation techniques and gene therapies, has expanded its applications and opened up new avenues for treatment.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape



Terumo Corporation

Fresenius Kabi AG

Braun Melsungen AG

NIKKISO Co., Ltd.

Medica S. p. A.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

Haemonetics Corporation

Cerus Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc. Therakos Inc.

Current Trends:

The apheresis market is marked by several notable trends that are shaping its trajectory:

Cellular Therapies: Apheresis is pivotal in cellular therapies, which involve the isolation and manipulation of cells to treat various diseases. Stem cell collection for bone marrow and peripheral blood transplantation, as well as the collection of immune cells for immunotherapies, relies on apheresis techniques.

Therapeutic Apheresis: Therapeutic apheresis involves the removal or manipulation of specific blood components to treat medical conditions. Plasma exchange, for instance, is used in autoimmune disorders to remove harmful autoantibodies.

Plasma Collection: Plasma, the liquid component of blood, is rich in proteins and is in high demand for various therapeutic and industrial applications. Plasma collected through apheresis is used in the production of clotting factors, immunoglobulins, and other plasma-derived products.

Blood Banking: Apheresis contributes to the expansion of blood banks by enabling the collection of specific blood components. This ensures an adequate and targeted supply of blood products for transfusion.

Neurological Applications: Apheresis is being explored for neurological conditions like multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis, where the procedure's ability to modulate the immune system holds promise.

Future Prospects:

The future of the apheresis market is promising, with several key developments on the horizon:

Personalized Medicine: Advances in apheresis technology are paving the way for personalized medicine approaches. Tailoring apheresis procedures to individual patient needs could enhance treatment efficacy and minimize side effects.

Gene Therapies: As gene therapies continue to evolve, apheresis could play a role in gene delivery and manipulation, contributing to innovative treatments for genetic disorders.

Expanded Applications: The integration of apheresis with emerging medical fields, such as regenerative medicine and nanotechnology, could lead to novel applications and treatment strategies.

Minimally Invasive Techniques: Ongoing research focuses on developing minimally invasive apheresis procedures, reducing patient discomfort and recovery time.

Global Accessibility: Efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure in developing regions could increase the accessibility of apheresis procedures, addressing unmet medical needs.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

Conclusion

the apheresis market has witnessed substantial growth and transformation, driven by factors such as increasing demand for blood-derived products, advancements in technology, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The market's evolution is characterized by trends like cellular therapies, therapeutic apheresis, and plasma collection, with a promising future that includes personalized medicine, gene therapies, and expanded applications. As apheresis continues to play a pivotal role in modern healthcare, its potential to contribute to innovative treatments and improve patient outcomes remains a driving force in the medical industry.

About Us –

Fact addresses this challenge head-on by providing insights (not data) that are easy to understand and execute. A leading provider of syndicated and custom market research reports, we offer cutting-edge business intelligence to clients from a range of industries research team is highly qualified to help organizations with their market research needs. In a world where constant disruption is the norm rather than the exception, Fact identifies opportunities and challenges early, and provides its clients the foundation for a winning strategy provide both qualitative and quantitative research, spanning market forecast, market segmentation, competitor analysis, and consumer sentiment analysis

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E Mail :



