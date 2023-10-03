Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet)
10/3/2023 - 10:24 AM EST - Excellon Resources Inc. : Has completed the extension of the maturity date of its 5.75% secured convertible debentures from July 30, 2023 to July 31, 2024. In consideration for the Extension, the Company has issued 6,888,458 common shares of the Company priced at C$0.156 per Common Share to the holders of the Debentures in satisfaction of an extension fee in an amount equal to 6% of the aggregate principal amount of the Debentures at the time of announcement. Excellon Resources Inc. shares T.EXN are trading unchanged at $0.10.
