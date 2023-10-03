(MENAFN- Baystreet) Wall Street Selloff Gains Steam on Rate Hike Threat
Stocks fell Tuesday as traders kept an eye on rising Treasury yields, which hit a 16-year high.
The Dow Jones Industrials descended 421.08 points, or 1.3%, to regroup Tuesday at 33,012.27.
The S&P 500 index sagged 63.16 points, or 1.5%, to 4,226.96.
The NASDAQ index stumbled 233.12 points, or 1.8%, to 13,074.65.
Stocks moved to their lows of the session as yields spiked further following the release of the August job openings survey, which signaled a still tight jobs market. The survey showed 9.6 million open roles in the month. Meanwhile, economists polled by Dow Jones had anticipated 8.8 million jobs.
The S&P 500 fell to its lowest level since the start of June. Veralto and spice manufacturer McCormick & Company led the broad market index's losses on Tuesday, with both stocks down 9% and more. Cruise company Carnival declined by 6.3%, followed by Airbnb and Viatris both down more than 5%.
Investors are hoping to turn the page on a disappointing September for stocks. All three major indexes closed the month and the third quarter lower. The S&P 500 alone lost nearly 5% in September.
That means key economic reports - such as last month's payroll reports, due Friday - and the kickoff of earnings reporting season next week are back in focus.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury swooned, hiking yields to 4.79% from Monday's 4.69%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regained $1.10 to $89.92 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices faded eight dollars to $1,839.20.
