Belgian Waffle Ride Announces Schedule For 2024

Monuments of Cycling (MoC), a premier cycling events producer best known for its iconic Monument of Gravel, the Belgian Waffle Ride (BWR), has announced its expanding BWR calendar for 2024 with an exciting new Tripel Crown of Gravel Series to kick off the spring racing calendar with three grand events all taking place within seven weeks. The Tripel Crown will feature the Second Annual BWR Arizona (March 2), the Fifth Annual BWR Utah (April 6), and culminate with the grandaddy of them all, the 13th Annual BWR California (April 28). Another BWR has also been added to the spring calendar in Zapopan (City of Guadalajara), Mexico, which complements the fall BWR in Queretaro. The BWR series will also be returning to Canada on May 18 – 19, for the Second Annual BWR BC and N. Carolina on June 21 - 22 for the fourth annual BWR NC. Additional fall event dates will be announced later this year.

The Tripel Crown of Gravel Series has been recreated to give riders, both professional and amateur alike, the chance to compete in three very different environments over a short period of time, offering the perfect blend between recovery and fitness gains for the early season competition. The Tripel Crown will be contested for both Waffle and Wafer distances in a points-based omnium format, for professionals and age-group riders, across the Southwest region of the 2024 spring BWRs. Riders competing for the Tripel honors and prize purse will be scored based on the total points achieved over the three races. The BWR CA will carry extra weighted points to complete the series, which is being contested at North City in San Marcos, CA, on April 28, 2024. There will be prize purses and prizes for the Male, Female, and Gender Diverse categories. Registration for the Tripel Crown and individual events will open on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. PST.

Created as an extremely challenging race in the spirit of the great European one-day Spring Classics, the BWRshave now become known as the most unique cycling events in the world for their incredibly dynamic, multi-surface 'unroad' parcourses replete with single track, gravel, sand, rocks, gravel, water crossings, cyclocross features, and even some asphalt.

Below are the dates of the BWRs for 2024:

Tripel Crown of Gravel



Second Annual BWR AZ in Cave Creek on March 1 - 2, 2024

Fifth Annual BWR UT in Cedar City on April 5 - 6, 2024 13th Annual BWR CA in San Diego on April 27 - April 28, 2024

Additional Events



Inaugural BWR Zapopan, México on April 20 - 21, 2024

Second Annual BWR BC on Vancouver Island, BC on May 18 - 19, 2024

Fourth Annual BWR NC in Hendersonville on June 21 - 22, 2024

Second Annual BWR México in Queretaro, MX on November 23 – 24, 2024 Additional events to be announced later this year

Each venue will showcase a challenging 'unroad' multi-surface course that takes advantage of the unique topography these beautiful locations have on offer, from the old-growth forest of the Hell of the Great White North in BC to the cobblestoned streets of the Infierno Del Sur in Queretaro, Mexico. Each route is uniquely designed to include a multitude of technically challenging sectors. Waffle courses range in length from 110- to 144 miles, with elevation gains ranging from 6,500 feet to 14,000 feet. Wafer courses are typically between roughly 68- and 84-miles. Each venue will also have a Wanna Ride, which we provide as a non-competitive opportunity for riders new to gravel to get a taste of what all the fanfare is about. Typically, these shorter events are around 40 miles and less technical than their longer counterparts. Courses will be well-marked throughout each distance and there will be well-stocked feed zones roughly every 20 miles to keep riders hydrated and well-fed.

Monuments of Cycling is investing in new ways to ensure rider safety with new, more 'rippable' courses, as well as support in the form of nutrition and hydration from our partners at F2C and The Feed. Each location will offer diverse routes that will be well-marked and involve abundant traffic control personnel on the course, as well as support vehicles and roving mechanical support. Additionally, each location will be hosted by a legion of bike-minded volunteers who come together to showcase the hospitality of their communities. Without these hometown heroes, the iconic BWR races could not be offered. Needless to say, each venue will have Belgian waffles and Belgian ale aplenty.

For event registration and more information, please visit .

ABOUT MONUMENTS OF CYCLING

Monuments of Cycling is committed to delivering the most unique cycling events in the country, offering experiences for the most elite athletes on the planet as well as those in awe of them, through the creation of world class races that engage riders in myriad and unexpected ways. Our mission is to inspire riders of all stripes to reach, grow, and aspire to new levels of fulfillment and joy, finding unusual ways to test their physical and mental fortitude. To learn more, visit .