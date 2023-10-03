Third Belt Wrestling European Championships Kick Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 3rd Belt Wrestling European Championships has started in
Baku.
The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev,
President of the Azerbaijan Belt Wrestling Federation Rafik
Valiyev, General Secretary of the International Belt Wrestling
Association (IBWA) Khabir Khabibullin, as well as federation
officials and representatives of the sports community attended the
opening ceremony, Azernews reports.
In his opening remarks, Farhad Hajiyev highlighted the
development of sports in Azerbaijan, including of a non-Olympic
ones, especially the traditional sports in the country.
Seventeen Azerbaijani wrestlers enriched the country`s medal
haul with medals.
Among women, Gozal Zutova (76 kg) won a gold medal, Parvin
Huseynova (76 kg) grabbed silver, Malakkhanum Mammadova, Fidan
Aliyeva (both 52 kilograms), Basti Safarova (58 kilograms), Aytaj
Guliyeva (both 58 kilograms), Diana Shoranova (66 kilograms) and
Shahla Allahverdiyeva (76 kilograms) ) were awarded bronze
medals.
Among men, Eyvaz Bakhshiyev (62 kg), Tarlan Agayev (75 kg),
Namig Abbasli (57 kg), Soltan Aghayev (82 kg) took second place,
while Elnur Abdullayev (57 kg), Ali Mikayilov (75 kg), Ali
Humbatzade (82 kg) ), Nihad Mammadzadeh (90 kg) and Nihad
Isgandarli (90 kg) took the third place.
Held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, the 3rd Belt
Wrestling European Championships runs from October 1 to 4.
