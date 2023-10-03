Meeting Of KOBIA Supervisory Board Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A regular meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Small and
Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Ministry of
Economy was held, Azernews reports, citing KOBIA.
As the ministry reported, at the meeting chaired by the chairman
of the Supervisory Board, Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov,
information was presented on the activities of KOBIA in the first
half of 2022 and 2023, as well as priority areas of development
planned for 2024. Measures aimed at developing and supporting small
and medium-sized businesses and other issues on the agenda were
discussed.
KOBIA Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov made a presentation on the
activities of the agency for the relevant period and reported on
the work done in the direction of development of small and
medium-sized businesses, increasing their knowledge and skills,
expanding access to financial resources and markets, as well as
protecting the interests of KOB.
It was noted that during the reporting period, 22 KOB
development centers held more than 1,000 trainings for almost
12,000 KOB subjects and persons willing to start their own
business, provided consulting services to more than 2200 KOB
subjects, and trained more than 500 business specialists. With the
issuance of 51 "Startup" certificates, which provide tax incentives
for innovation activities to micro and small entrepreneurs, the
number of KOB subjects who received this document reached 105.
40 KOBs in the sphere of education, and science, AZN 747.000
were allocated for research and support of projects. At the request
of entrepreneurs and on the initiative of COBIA 18 internal market
researches were conducted.
Participation of 1133 SMEs in 23 exhibitions was supported.
During the reporting period, 25 KOBs utilized the support mechanism
for access to trade networks. With the opening of 20 KOB-friendly
offices that provide on-site support and services to KOBs, the
number of existing offices reached 45.
In 2023, the number of KOB houses increased to 3 with the
commissioning of "Baku KOB House", which provides services to
entrepreneurs in a single space by public and private institutions.
From year to year, there is a positive dynamic of growth in the
number of entrepreneurs using the services of KOB houses.
In 2022, KOB Houses will provide more than 73 thousand services
to entrepreneurs. In the first half of 2023, more than 197 thousand
services were provided. During the reporting period, 14 surveys
were conducted with the participation of more than 3,300 SMEs.
Applications were received from 6 KOB subjects under the KOB
cluster mechanism, which was implemented this year, and relevant
work is being done in this direction.
At the meeting the opinions of the members of the Supervisory
Board were heard, discussions were held and relevant decisions were
made on the mentioned directions and other issues.
Within the framework of the meeting, Minister of Economy Mikail
Jabbarov and members of the Supervisory Board familiarised
themselves with the activities of "KOB Baku House" and met with the
staff of KOBIA.
MENAFN03102023000195011045ID1107182349
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.