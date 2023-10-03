Repair Works Are Underway On Internal Roads Of Ganja City

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the Decree of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan on the repair of internal roads of Ganja city, the State
Road Agency of Azerbaijan carries out large-scale repair and
construction works, Azernews reports, citing AAYDA.
Thus, according to the Order, the repair of 52 streets with a
total area of 346 thousand square meters is planned in Ganja city.
In this context, the reconstruction works have already started for
some time.
In the course of repair and construction works the old pavement
on streets and roads is dismantled, if necessary the unsuitable
soil of the earth bed is excavated and removed, the new earth bed
is constructed by backfilling method, and a new road base is
constructed from the optimal crushed stone-sand-gravel mixture.
Following the above works, a new asphalt concrete pavement with
coarse and fine grains is being laid.
Within the framework of the project, existing pavements are
being restored, new pavements are being constructed, and paving
stones are being laid along the edges to ensure convenient and safe
movement of citizens along the roadside.
For the normal organization of road traffic on the streets where
asphalting works are completed, road marking lines and pedestrian
lanes will be applied in accordance with the "Construction norms
and rules", as well as modern road infrastructure will be created
by installing necessary road signs and information boards on
streets and roads.
All works are being carried out in accordance with the schedule
prepared under the supervision of AAYDA management. The necessary
amount of manpower and equipment has been deployed at the sites to
complete the work on time.
In general, in the direction of reconstruction and modernization
of road infrastructure, repair, and construction works carried out
in Ganja city will create a basis for safe movement of citizens and
provide comfortable passage.
