Baku Stands By Promise Terrorists Brought To Trial

(MENAFN- AzerNews) They are involved in terrorism, sabotage and subversion.
Continuous operational work was carried out against them - facts
and evidence were collected, and a circle of suspects was
determined.
All the criminals detained today were hostile to the Azerbaijani
people and pursued a policy of terror. For many years after their
illegal resettlement to the historical Azerbaijani lands, they
carried out genocide against our people, burning out everything in
Azerbaijan's Garabagh. Separatists committed terrible war crimes
against Azerbaijanis during the first Garabagh war. Brutal acts of
genocide were carried out in dozens of our settlements. People were
subjected to unimaginable torture. The crimes of these persons were
not limited to the second Garabagh war.
Over all these years, the necessary facts, investigative
materials, and evidence have been collected, and now, after the
complete restoration of the sovereignty of our country, all
criminals will receive their well-deserved punishment as part of
the investigation. In general, a criminal case will be opened
against each terrorist.
Baku stood by its promise – bringing those criminals to court.
This is the day of judgement for them!
