Enemy Shelling Of Antonivka: Number Of Injured Grows To Seven

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of injured in Russian shelling of Antonivka, a village in Kherson region, has increased to seven. It became known about three more victims.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"It became known about three more wounded in Antonivka," wrote Prokudin.

According to him, two more women, 71 and 77 years old, and a 49-year-old man were provided with medical assistance on the spot, they refused hospitalization.

As Ukrinform reported, as a result of Russian shelling of Antonivka in the suburbs of Kherson, one person was killed and four were injured. A 69-year-old man was killed, three women, aged 48, 28 and 65, and a 63-year-old man were injured.