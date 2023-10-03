Chernihiv Region 99% Prepared For Winter - Chaus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chernihiv region is 99% prepared for winter.

Vyacheslav Chaus, the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration said during a press conference at Ukrinform.

"Preparation of water and heat supply facilities is complete. Some issues of road infrastructure remain to be resolved. Four out of seven heat generating organizations have signed gas supply agreements. Three more are in the process of signing them," said Chaus.

Invaders shellregion 39 times in one week

According to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, the most difficult work is in the border area, where shelling continues daily. There are 14,000 people living in villages on the border, and this number has not changed recently.

As reported, over the past week, Russians fired 39 times at the Chernihiv region, with more than 500 explosions recorded.