Lithuania Opens Corridor For Ukrainian Grain Transit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania has agreed on a corridor for Ukrainian grain transit to Baltic ports.
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis posted this on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.
“Russia destroys food, Lithuania delivers it. A corridor for grain transit to Baltic ports has been accepted and agreed, relieving pressure at the Ukrainian border and increasing supply to Africa and beyond. Cooperation gives results!” he wrote. Read also:
Zelensky, von der Leyen discuss grain
exports
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland have agreed to transfer veterinary, sanitary and phytosanitary checks of Ukrainian agricultural products to the port of Klaipeda.
Photo credit: agravery
MENAFN03102023000193011044ID1107182342
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.