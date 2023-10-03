In Zhytomyr, Unknown Person Attacks Volunteer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zhytomyr, an unknown man attacked Iryna Kotsiuba-Patseva, a volunteer and lecturer at the Zhytomyr Polytechnic State University, after which she was hospitalized.

The volunteer reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.



"Yes. I was attacked, I am in the hospital," Kotsiuba-Patseva wrote.

The fact of the attack on the volunteer was confirmed to an Ukrinform correspondent by the Zhytomyr District Police Department.

"In the evening on October 2, the police received a report from a 39-year-old resident of Zhytomyr about a criminal offense committed against her. The woman said that an unknown man had attacked her for no reason at the entrance to her house, causing her bodily harm. According to the applicant, the attacker could have been holding a metallic object. The victim was hospitalized," said Maryna Vitvitska, senior communications inspector at the district police department.

According to her, the law enforcement officers who worked at the scene recorded all the circumstances of the incident and seized the information. Investigators are conducting a pre-trial investigation under Part 4 of Art. 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code. A number of necessary examinations have been ordered and search activities are ongoing to identify the person involved.