Zelensky Inspects Leopard 2 Tanks In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky inspected Leopard 2 tanks and CV-90 IFVs used in battles in the Kupiansk direction.

"I inspected the equipment - Leopard 2 tanks and CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles that were used in the battles in the Kupiansk direction. The use of tanks and IFVs were discussed with the crews. The soldiers are satisfied," Zelensky said.

He noted that it was an honor for him to award the soldiers who distinguished themselves during the defense of Ukraine, especially combat medics.

"Thank you for defending Ukraine and Ukrainians! This is the most important mission. I wish only victory!" added the President.

He also thanked the soldiers for the talk and chevrons.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday visited the brigades performing tasks in the Kupiansk-Lyman sector and discussed the operational situation and army needs with the commanders.

Photo: President's Office