Iran Refuses To Take Full Responsibility For Downing UIA Flight International Group

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iran continues to deny full responsibility for the downing UIA Flight PS752 near Tehran in 2020.

This is underscored in the statement by Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, members of the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752.

“It has not been possible to make meaningful progress. Iran continues to disregard our claims. Based on the discussions, that took place this week, the Group considers that our respective positions are too far apart to be reconciled through negotiations,” reads the statement released by the Global Affairs Canada.

As noted,“the Group's focus has always been on Iran's responsibility for its violations of international law and its obligation to make full reparation for the injury caused by the downing of Flight PS752. For the group, full reparation means more than financial compensation.”

Given Iran's refusal to take full legal responsibility, the Coordination Group“will continue to pursue action to resolve this dispute in accordance with international law, including at the International Court of Justice.”“The families of the victims of Flight PS752 rightfully deserve transparency, justice and accountability for the tragic loss of their loved ones and for the suffering they continue to endure, and the Coordination Group remains committed to this pursuit,” reads the statement.

As reported, on January 8, 2020, the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, bound for Kyiv, crashed a few minutes after takeoff near the Iranian capital.

The plane was shot down by Iran's air defense forces, which, according to Iranian authorities, mistook the plane for a military target amid tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Iran admitted that the cause was a human error made by the operator of the air defense radar control system.

Photo: AA